FRANKFORT, KY — An automotive dealership in Frankfort, Kentucky, has fired an employee accused of participating in the hanging of an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear outside the Kentucky State Capitol on Sunday.
In a tweet sent Tuesday, Huffman Chevy Buick GMC of Frankfort writes: "Shannon Huffman, Human Resources Manager at the Neil Huffman Auto Group, released the following statement regarding an employee's alleged involvement in an incident that occurred on the Grounds of the Kentucky State Capitol. 'The Neil Huffman Auto Group does not condone threats of violence in any form, whether they be a call to action or an implied threat. Following an internal investigation on this matter, the employee was terminated. There is no place for hate or intolerance at any of our dealerships.'"
On Sunday, a group of people attending a Second Amendment rally outside the capitol first went to the governor's mansion — chanting for the governor to come out and demanding that he resign — before returning to the capitol grounds, where two of the demonstrators hanged an effigy of him. Those actions have since been condemned by Kentucky leaders, including leaders from the Local 6 area, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
During a briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday, the governor spoke out against the group's actions, calling them a "mob" and asserting "I will not be afraid. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down."
The auto dealership employee's name has not been released to the public.