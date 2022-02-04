MARION, IL — As sleet and snow moves out of the Marion, Illinois, area, some of you are starting to venture out on the road. Your car's tire pressure and windshield wiper fluid are important factors to keep in mind when driving during winter weather.
You might not be car savvy, but it's important to take care of your vehicle during inclement weather. That's where Joe Hale and his team at Hale's Automotive in Marion, Illinois, come in.
“Before you know it, the first cold morning, you go out there and your car won’t start or maybe you got a flat tire,” says Hale.
Hale, owner of Hale's Automotive, says his team is proactive year round for their regular customers.
“You can’t always fix everything or keep from breaking down, but if a guy is taking their car to a place where they’re proactive and checking those things out for them, sometimes it might help them from breaking down on a day in this weather,” says Hale
He encourages you to be prepared, which means not waiting until the snow hits the ground. It starts with going to have your car inspected during warmer months.
“Maybe have your tires inspected, your breaks inspected, make sure the anti-lock brakes are working properly, windshield wipers make sure they’re working on all speeds and the blades are good,” says Hale.
Hale's Automotive isn't very busy with winter related repairs now, but that could change when people start venturing out later in the week.
“It seems like anytime extreme, whether it's heat or extreme cold, it will make items — alternators, starters batteries — fail," says Hale.
Hale says one of the most common mistakes people make is not having the correct windshield wiper fluid in their car. Make sure it's a de-icing fluid, so you can clear your windshield of salt that might be on the road.