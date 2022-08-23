(KOVR) — Authorities in California confirm they've found the body of missing teen Kiely Rodni.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy confirmed her body was found in her car, which a dive team found submerged in a lake.
It was near the party where the 16 year old was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Her disappearance prompted a massive search and rescue effort, involving local, state and federal agencies.
A YouTube-famous dive team found the vehicle in the lake on Sunday.
No other details about the incident were released, and an investigation is ongoing.