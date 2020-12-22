GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Autopsies were conducted Monday morning for the four victims killed at a home on Smith Lane in Mayfield on Sunday.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 says preliminary autopsy results show the four people all died of gunshot wounds. Detectives believe 41-year-old Kyle M. Milliken, of Mayfield, shot his wife, 35-year-old Ashley Milliken, and their two sons, 13-year-old Kjae and 8-year-old Kycohn, before shooting himself.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 say they are continuing their investigation.
Click here to see how a local pastor and the community are mourning the lives of the family.