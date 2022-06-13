ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy says a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride.
The report Monday by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson’s death in March was an accident.
Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando.
The autopsy also showed that Sampson, who played football in the St. Louis area, weighed 383 pounds when he died.
Sampson was in Orlando with a friend’s family for vacation. An initial probe found sensors were adjusted manually to double the size of restraints on his seat.
