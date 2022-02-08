MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County toddler died after she wandered into a neighbor's pool in 2019. Now, a proposed bill that bears her name and aims to prevent similar tragedies is making its way through the state legislature.
We first told you about the proposed Ava Grace Jenkins Law last year. Sponsored by Rep. Randy Bridges of Paducah, who represents District 3, the bill would require homeowners to install barriers and main drain protection on above-ground and in-ground swimming pools. When he introduced the bill last year, it won committee approval, but did not make it to the full house.
Tuesday, the bill was again approved by a House committee. It now makes its way to the full House of Representatives.
The law's namesake, 2-year-old Ava Grace Jenkins, died at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in September of 2019 after her fall into a pool in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Talking with Local 6 in 2020 about Ava's death and the law that aims to prevent other children from similar tragic accidents, said the family reached out to Bridges about creating the law so Ava's death would not be in vain.
"In just that split second, children get away. And it happens fast, and people assume that it only happens to bad parents," Kari Jenkins said. "That's not true. No one is safe from this. She had never left our yard before."
As introduced, the bill — House Bill 196 — would require barriers meeting certain specifications to be installed within 120 days of the law taking effect. The barrier must be at least 4 feet high. Any gates must be self-closing and self-latching.
Anyone who failed to comply with the law could be fined as much as $100 per day.