PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport is experiencing a drop in the number of booked flights.
Barkley and its customers are still waiting for the Department of Transportation to approve Contour Aviation as the airport's new carrier.
The timeframe is challenging to predict. Usually, the process to approve a carrier would proceed a lot faster, but the Department of Transportation is in the process of approving the requests from all 29 airports where SkyWest is ending service.
Barkley is to hoping for approval sometime soon.
The Barkley Regional Airport Authority is working to expedite the switch from SkyWest to Contour Aviation. Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says flights coming in and out are emptier than normal for this time of year.
“July/August is one of our peak times. We anticipated a much higher passenger count,” says Rouleau.
As construction of the new terminal continues every area of revenue, from parking fees to car rentals, is taking a hit.
Rouleau says it’s the expected response when so many things are unknown.
“The uncertainty of when the transition going to happen. People naturally want to book their flights ahead of time, so they felt cautious and maybe chose to go somewhere else,” Rouleau says.
There are also concerns that Charlotte Douglas International Airport has some of the highest delays and cancellations nationwide. Contour has a plan to minimize that issue for Barkley.
“Our aircraft is going to be dedicated to Barkley. It’s going to go to Charlotte and then from Charlotte back to Barkley, sit on the ground for the next flight. So if there happens to be a delay on the first flight, it's likely to get absorbed while it's sitting on the ground,” Rouleau says.
Rouleau says they're hoping to get approval for the new carrier by the end of the week.
“Once we hear from DOT, then Contour has advised us it'll take 60 days for them to come in,” says Rouleau.
Contour will also have a mechanic on the grounds at Barkley Regional Airport. Before, mechanics would have to travel from Nashville, causing at least a three-hour delay.
Rouleau says the on-site mechanic will be able to fix minor issues to get the planes in the air and avoid delays.
Contour will also have a reserve aircraft on standby for any airport in its system.
In case of a major issue where the Barkley plane cannot fly, the reserve craft will take its place, avoiding cancellations.