PADUCAH – Katie Axt, the former director of Paducah Main Street, is no longer working for the City of Paducah, city officials confirmed Friday.
Axt has served in the position since 2018.
According to the City of Paducah, Axt has taken a position with a private company. Her last day was Monday.
Planning Director Nic Hutchinson is serving as interim Main Street Director until a replacement is announced.
Main Street Director is responsible for assisting with development in the downtown Paducah area.