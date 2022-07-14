PADUCAH — Friday, the B-25 Mitchell Bomber "Show Me" will be at Barkley Regional Airport. Ten World War II veterans will take flight in the plane, which was built in 1944.
While the 10 veterans are the only people who will fly in the plane, their families and friends, as well as the general public, are invited to visit the airport to view the plane.
Barkley Regional Airport says the plan will land at Midwest Aviation at 1 p.m. Friday. The veterans will fly in the aircraft at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The airport says folks in the community who would like to speak with the veterans and watch them land and take off should visit Midwest Aviation at those times.
"If time permits, you can tour the aircraft between flights and see the plane as it departs and lands for each flight," Barkley Regional Airport said in an announcement shared Thursday.
Additionally, members of the public can tour the inside of the plane while it’s on the ground, free, and folks are welcome to take photos of the aircraft between flights.
The airport says the general public will be able to view the plane without interruption from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food vendors will be there as well.
Parking is available at the Midwest Aviation parking lot at 200 Hardy Roberts Drive, and visitors will go through the gate to see the plane.
The event schedule, which is subject to change based on the weather, is as follows:
- 1 p.m. – The B-25 lands at Midwest Aviation.
- 2 p.m. – The first veteran flight departs.
- 3 p.m. – The first veteran flight lands.
- 4 p.m. – The second veteran flight departs.
- 5 p.m. – The second veteran flight lands.
- 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. – The public can tour the aircraft uninterrupted.
The event is possible because of Honor Flight Bluegrass and the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund.