PADUCAH — McCracken, Calloway and Graves counties are in the red on the Kentucky COVID-19 COVID018 community levels map.
However, local hospitals say this isn't impacting hospitalization rates.
At Baptist Health Paducah, there have been between five to nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past six to eight weeks.
At Murray Calloway County Hospital, the current hospitalization rate is 12 hospitalized out of every 100,000 people.
Doctors say hospitalization rates have remained static. But, they say it's still important to take the proper precautions to protect against spreading the virus.
"Continuing to be vigilant about vaccination, considering masking if you're a patient that's at risk, and also considering certain circumstances, like indoor gatherings," Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says.
Right now, the omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 are making their way throughout the country.
The United States is seeing a rise in BA.5 sub-variant cases.
Similarly, Kentucky is also experiencing an increase in that sub-variant.
BA.1, BA.2, BA. 4 and BA.5 are the main sub-variants doctors are concerned about.
"We are seeing a very high transmissions rate with these newer variants," Housman says. "Fortunately, we're not seeing significant illness at the hospital level. We're not seeing as many patients that are sick or in the ICU."
Health care leaders say the main goal now is to encourage people to get vaccinated, stay distanced and wear masks indoors when needed.
"You know, getting your primary series of vaccine is first," Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director Kent Koster says. "It's getting your first and second dose of either Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine."
Baptist Health says its positivity rate is about 10% to 12%.
That means about 10% or 12% of the tested population was positive for COVID-19.
At Murray-Calloway County Hospital, the positivity rate is 8.8%.
Murray Calloway County Hospital also says it currently has one COVID-19 inpatient.