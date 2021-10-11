A 7-month-old baby abducted from Indiana who was the subject of an Illinois Amber Alert has been turned in to police.
The Amber Alert was issued after the Merrillville, Indiana, Police Department says 35-year-old Leandre Nutull abducted 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders. Nutull is accused of entering a Merrillville home through a window and fleeing with the baby girl.
In a social media post shared at 3:14 p.m. Monday, the police department says the baby was "safely returned to a police department in Illinois."
Police have not yet provided an update on Nutull's status.
Merrillville, Indiana, is in the Chicago metropolitan area.