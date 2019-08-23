MARIETTA, GA (CNN) -- A mother is warning other parents about the dangers of children playing on metal bleachers during the scorching heat.
Heather Carlock’s toddler son Thad suffered second-degree burns at Wheeler High School’s athletic field on a day when the temperature reached 98 degrees.
Carlock said her son was playing on the bleachers when he fell, breaking his fall with the palm of his hands.
"He would not stop screaming. It was just the most horrible sound you could imagine," said Carlock.
The boy had serious burns to his knees and hands. She took him to a local emergency room.
Doctors told Carlock her son had second-degree burns. He had to have skin grafts and will likely have lifelong scars, she said.
Carlock said Wheeler High School administrators haven’t been very responsive. She said she's only received one quick call from a part-time employee.
"For them not to respond and then pass the buck along to someone else is really disheartening," she said.
Carlock said she doesn't want to see this happen to anyone else's baby.
"A sign is what they say would happen at best,” she said, “but I feel like that's the minimum."
The Cobb County School District released this response to CBS46 News Friday morning regarding the incident:
"We were saddened to learn that a toddler was hurt while attending a non-school event on one of our campuses. We wish the child a speedy recovery."