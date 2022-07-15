GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Summer time is almost over, which means it's nearly time to send your kids back to school. Does your child have what they need to succeed?
Local organizations have teamed up to help by packing hundreds of backpacks with school supplies! You can pick up a backpack at the 'Back to School Bash!
It will be at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds Saturday, July 16. Keep in mind, this is only for the students who go to school in Mayfield or Graves County.
Every student in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade will get a backpack.
“His House Ministries and Lorie DeLapp had 720 backpacks shipped to the Mayfield Fairgrounds. There is such a variety. Thank you so much for supporting the first Back To School Bash,” said Sandra Delk, fairgrounds organizer.
Check out the Back To School Bash! Facebook page for more information (click here).
Organizers will be checking IDs at the gate before coming onto the fairgrounds. Make sure to have your photo ID ready when you arrive. Organizers say there will be no exceptions. You will also need to show your child is a student in the Mayfield or Graves County school systems.
For schools who are participating in online registration, verification can be on your phone or printed off.
The Back To School Bash! will also have many activities and services ready for your kids, including, but not limited to:
- Haircuts
- New clothing
- Food and snacks (burgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken, BBQ, popcorn, cotton candy, prepackaged snacks, nachos, hand-decorated cookies, etc.)
- Inflatables
- Corn hole
- Petting Zoo
- Mini Golf
- Sports physicals
- Children’s books
- Drawings for giveaways
- The Zone
- Miss Kentucky, and more.
“This event is a way to help the parents and students of Mayfield Graves County. This is also a way to bring us all together for a day, to talk, to laugh, to hug maybe even to cry,” said Delk.
If you cannot come to pick up your child’s backpack, it will be sent to the school for your child to get on the first day of school.