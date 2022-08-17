CECILIA, Ky. (AP) — For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an "emotional check-in."
"It's great to see you. How are you feeling?" chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.
Depending on the answer, Leah, 9, gets advice on managing her mood and a few more questions: Have you eaten breakfast? Are you hurt or sick? Is everything OK at home? Is someone at school being unkind? Today, Leah chooses "silly," but says she struggled with sadness during distance learning.
At Lakewood Elementary School in Hardin County, Kentucky, all 420 students will start their days the same way this year. The rural Kentucky school is one of thousands across the country using the technology to screen students' state of mind and alert teachers to anyone struggling.
In some ways, the return to school this fall will restore a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy: Most districts have lifted mask mandates, dropped COVID vaccine requirements and rules on social distancing and quarantines.
But many of the pandemic's longer-lasting impacts remain a troubling reality for schools. Among them: the harmful effects of isolation and remote learning on children's emotional well-being.
Student mental health reached crisis levels last year. Now, schools across the country are rolling out a variety of creative new coping tools, using federal pandemic money to hire more mental health specialists and expanding curriculum that prioritizes emotional health.
At schools like Lakewood, educators say helping students manage emotions and stress will benefit them in the classroom and throughout life.
The Cecilia school has used federal money to create "Take-a-Break" corners in each classroom. Students can rifle through a "self-regulation kit" with tips on deep breathing, squishy stress balls and acupuncture rings, said school counselor Shelly Kerr.
She says the online student screener they use, called Closegap, helps identify shy, quiet kids who might need to talk and would have otherwise gone unnoticed.
"It helps you explain how your feelings but only grownups know it. Other kids don't know how you feel," said Rainey. "The teachers if they know like you feel bad or something, they will come up to you and they will talk to you and it helps you process how you feel about other stuff."
The school plans to build a "Reset Room" this fall, part of an emerging national trend that has prompted many schools to create a campus sanctuary where students can go to decompress and speak with an on-site counselor.
The pandemic magnified the fragility of mental health among American youth, who were experiencing a rise in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts for years prior to the pandemic, experts say.
A recent report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 44% of high school students said they experienced "persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness" during the pandemic, with girls and LGBTQ youth reporting the highest levels of poor mental health and suicide attempts.
In Irvine, California, "Well Space" rooms are going into all 17 middle and high schools, said Tammy Blakely, the district's director of student support services.
In the last days of summer vacation, the Well Space at Irvine's University High School was getting finishing touches from an artist who painted a mural of a giant sunrise over mountains.
Elsewhere, potted succulents, jute rugs, Buddha-like statuettes and a hanging egg chair brought an un-school-like feel. When school starts this week, the room will be staffed full-time with a counselor.
The goal is to normalize the idea of asking for help and give students a place to reset. "These are spaces of calm that we can provide those embed students having healthy stress management strategies so that they can reset, recenter and kind of refocus," said Blakely.
Across New Hampshire, over 1000 teachers this year have taken a stress management training course to help them deal with burnout and bring healing techniques back to their classrooms.
The sessions from The Regulated Classroom include breathing work and body posture movement exercises.
Middle school teacher Karen Bowden-Gurley noticed some immediate benefits while clapping hands and snapping her fingers in unison with other educators during a recent training in Concord.
"You can then take these skills and these strategies, even though they might sound silly, the breathing and the rhythm sticks, but it makes a huge difference," said Bowden-Gurley. "It can train your brain to think differently. And I think we all need that."