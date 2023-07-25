MARION, IL — The Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team will be hosting a free Back to School Event at The Pavilion in Marion, Illinois on Saturday, July 29. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the event kids will be able to get free backpacks, free school supplies, free dental exams, free eye exams, free haircuts, free school physicals, and immunizations. The event will also have a resource fair, food trucks, kids' clothes, games, and more. The dental exams and hair cuts will be done on a first come, first serve basis, and children must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.
According to a news release from FW-PYD, the resource fair is one of the most important parts of the event. It will give families an opportunity to identify support systems, tools, and community connections that will help them to thrive within the region.
The event was made possible by donations from supporting agencies and organizations from surrounding areas.
FW-PYD says the goal of the event is to raise public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people.
See the flyer below, or click here for more details.