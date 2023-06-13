CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Parents are expected to spend hundreds of dollars for back-to-school supplies, clothes and other items. Last year, a survey predicted parents would spend, on average, $661 per child in kindergarten through 12th grade.
A local school district is lending a helping hand to families and students to reduce back-to-school costs. They're providing students district wide with free school supplies.
Around 1,400 students in the Crittenden County School District in west Kentucky will benefit from the back-to-school drive.
This is the fourth year for the drive, but this year the district added pre-K items to its supply list.
Local businesses and churches are stepping up to help.
In a few short months school will be back in session; this means costly school supplies will be needed.
Crittenden County Schools is taking the worry away from parents.
Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator Crystal Westmoland says this puts everyone on the same page.
"This year, we have included our preschool, and we are just doing it pre-K through 12th grade. That way no kid, no parent has to buy school supplies it will all be in their room ready for them to go this year," Westmoland says.
Folders, notebooks, pencils and crayons are some of the necessary school supplies for every student, but they come at an expense.
Westmoland says it costs about $100 per student for supplies, so households with multiple students can get expensive.
"We don't want to just help those in lower economic status. We want to help all of those, too, you know, so everybody is on the same playing field, so they can come in and learn and not have to worry about anything else. They can just worry about learning and helping their education," she says.
Local businesses and churches help with the drive.
H&H Hardware in Marion, Kentucky, has been giving since the start of the drive four years ago.
"Our school provides more than just an education for our kids in this community, so for us it's kind of a no-brainer," H&H owner Shanna West says.
As a mom, she knows how pricey school supplies can be.
"Whenever our kids go back to school at the beginning of the year, we get to skip all of the school supply madness. We get to focus more on what we want to be able to provide out own kids to go to school with," West says.
West says if you can give and invest in the students, you should.
Teachers also benefit from the drive.
They don't have to worry about a student not being prepared for class, and teachers aren't forced to spend their money to help students with school supplies.
Right now, there are more than 20 businesses and churches that give to the Crittenden County Schools supply drive. Some give physically and some give monetary gifts.
If you want to give, you can call the Crittenden County School Board of Education. They will let you know what they need. That number is 270-965-3525.