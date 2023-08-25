PADUCAH — A local engineering firm is tasked with preparing analysis and plans for the future reindustrialization of the former Paducah gaseous diffusion plant site after securing a contract with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce funded by a $2 million grant from the Department of Energy.
The chamber on Friday announced the fixed-price subcontract awarded to Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc. BFW will partner with Knoxville, Tennessee, consulting firm Geosyntec Consultants on the project. Geosyntec and BFW are already working at the site. The chamber said the Knoxville firm has developed similar plans for other DOE sites in the past, including in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Paducah-based BFW, meanwhile, has developed master plans for several communities and brings to the table its knowledge of the community served by the project.
“It is exciting to award this work to a firm headquartered in Paducah,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said in a statement included in Friday's announcement. “We believe this team will work diligently with community stakeholders to develop a plan that is well suited for the future. This is a critical planning effort for the community and the region. The work completed with this study will address the future of the site including land availability, economic development prospects and future workforce.”
The firms will conduct a multi-phase study, collaborating with the DOE and contractors on site, including Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, Swift and Staley Inc. and Mid America Conversion Services. The chamber said the first phase will begin in mid-September, with the firms meeting with community stakeholders and federal, state and local leaders. That phase also includes collecting information on reindustrialization work done at other DOE sites in the past and developing strategies for the transfer of the property. The chamber said it also includes a review of the infrastructure inventory on the site, including buildings, roads and utilities, and the establishment of other community and educational partners.
Phase 2 is expected to begin in 2024. The chamber said that phase will include development of the master plan, and BFW plans to have the Denton Law Firm help develop legal documents that may been needed for things like land transfers, road and utility easements and lease documentation related to identifying transfer requirements. While the master plan is being developed, the chamber said the firms will pinpoint new needs and possible opportunities for other economic development projects.
The third phase is expected to begin in early 2025, when the road map will be finalized.
In a statement included in Friday's announcement, BFW Executive Vice President Mark Workman said his firm and the folks at Geosyntec are excited to have been selected for the project.
“Thanks to the Chamber’s efforts in obtaining the $2 million grant for a reindustrialization plan, the Paducah community will now have a 'Road Map' for outlining the economic and infrastructure future of the site," Workman said. "Our team exhibits key personnel who led the reindustrialization planning efforts in Oak Ridge, TN, coupled with local engineers and community leaders. Our goal is to deliver a tried and true, actionable plan that incorporates the attributes that make Paducah who we are and foster an even brighter industrial future. Over 90 of BFW employees call the Paducah region home, so for us, this study is personal, and we are honored to be a part of the progress.”
The chamber said it was awarded the $2 million grant to fund the contract from the DOE Office of Environmental Management in June after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. James Comer secured the funding.