McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Drugs are the root cause to majority of crimes that affect the community, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department — who says combating this problem has and will continue to be a top priority for the department.
To do this, the sheriff's department formed an alliance, named "Badges of Hope," with The Kentucky Addiction Center in Nov. 2019. The department says this alliance provides victims of drug addictions hope for their future by giving access to free opportunities to receive compassionate and caring drug rehabilitation services.
Sheriff Matt Carter says this alliance has also been a united front between Western KY law enforcement and other rehab facilities.
Carter says the sheriff's department has been working with the Purchase District Health Department for several months on potential grant opportunities for the program.
Currently, the health department is applying for funding for $900,000, over three years, to serve eight counties totaling 196,563 people in western Kentucky.
The sheriff's department says the project is to incorporate a coordinated response to illicit opioids, psychostimulants, and counterfeit prescription drugs in the Purchase district.
Carter says four plans will be implemented:
- Law enforcement and other first responders will receive Naloxone.
- Law enforcement and other first responders, specifically the Badges of Hope program, will implement diversion programs.
- Information will be collected, analyzed, and disseminated in comprehensive real-time.
- Four Rivers Behavioral Health will facilitate recovery support services, including recovery housing and peer recovery support services through the agency's Recovery Community Center, Turning Point.
This project will rely on law enforcement, first responders, behavioral health organizations and public health agencies who are active members of the Purchase Area Health Connections Opioid Task Force, which was the recipient of the Rural Communities Opioid Response planning grant for $200,000 in 2019 and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Implementation Grant for $1 million over 2020-2023.
How to get help
Carter says anyone looking for help with their addiction can participate in the Badges of Hope program which, Carter believes will help change lives.
If you are a McCracken County Citizen and want help with your addiction, Carter says to call the sheriff's office at 270-444-4719 and a deputy sheriff will give you a free ride to get you started with the program.
Carter says you must understand this program does not stop incarceration if you are wanted or found in possession or trafficking drugs; however, it is a way for anyone suffering or battling addiction to get help before it's too late.
Carter says the program is about courage and being courageous. You're not alone in your battle. Carter says many people have already reached out to get help since the start of the program.
I believe this continued collective effort between law enforcement, rehabilitation opportunities, and the health department will be yet another way we can help make our community the greatest in the Commonwealth.