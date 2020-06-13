GRAND RIVERS, KY — The Badgett Playhouse will reopen next month, the theater in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, has announced.
Announcing its plans to reopen in a Facebook post, the theater said the venue will reopen to the public at 33% capacity on July 10.
Badgett Playhouse will reopen with its "Fabulous 50s Show." A number of COVID-19 precautions will be in place, the theater says.
For now, the playhouse will only seat guests through its box office. Within the next four weeks, online sales will be disabled. The theater says that's to ensure it is able to meet social distancing needs. However, reservations can be made over the phone. Ushers and box office staff will wear gloves and masks at all times during their shifts. "We will take the temperature of staff members every hour, but do not have the capacity for individual patrons entering our venue," the playhouse says in its announcement.
The playhouse says performers will not wear masks during the show, saying "On-stage performers (such as band members) may be closer than 6 feet at times, but they are independent contractors – not employees – and they will be assuming the risk on their own." But, meet-and-greet experiences will not be offered at this time to protect performers and patrons.
The theater says staff will clean and sanitize the venue between each show, and the concessions menue will be limited with pre-packaged items. Restrooms will be limited to two individuals in each designated line. Patrons can expect delays in intermission time, the theater says.
To call to reserve a ticket at Badgett Playhouse, call 1-888-362-4223. To read more about the guidelines the theater says it will be following, click here.