PADUCAH — Bah humbug! Opening night for the Market House Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol" is Dec. 8.
In his classic novella "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens describes protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge as a "squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner!" Over the course of the story, the miserly Scrooge finds redemption and happiness with the help of the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.
Market House Theatre's Production — adapted by Patrick Barlow — stays true to the original story, allowing the audience to see "Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long."
According to the theatre, the production offers "fresh physicality" to the timeless tale, using only five actors and simple props in the production, which they say is "highly theatrical."
The show runs from Dec. 8-10 and 15-17 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 11 and 18, the show opens at 2:30 p.m. According to the MHT, tickets are $26 for adults and $14 for students and can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (270) 444-6828.
According to a Facebook post from MHT, guests are encouraged to bring food items to donate to the Family Service Society during any December performances. The most needed items are dry goods such as stuffing, instant potatoes, and macaroni and cheese; canned vegetables; and soups.