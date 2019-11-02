BENTON, KY— Participants kept the Halloween spirit alive by wearing costumes during the mile and a half run in Mike Miller Park in Benton.
Bailey Holt's 1st Annual Halloween Fun Run took place on Saturday after being rescheduled because of heavy rain.
All proceeds from the run are going towards the endowment of the HOSA Bailey Holt Memorial Scholarship, which will be given to Marshall County seniors aspiring to go into the health career field.
HOSA president Kaitlynn Brown says it doesn't matter who won, it was all about Bailey.
"Bailey never had anything rude to say about anyone," Brown said. "She was super fun to be around and we are just so glad that we can do this in honor of her because she would've done it for anyone else."
Brown says about 50 people braved the cold to participate.
There were five age divisions and awards for the top two finishers plus a best costume award.