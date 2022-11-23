JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced his intention to appoint his General Counsel — Andrew Bailey — as the state's next Attorney General during a Wednesday press conference.
According to a Wednesday release, Bailey will be filling the vacancy created by the election of Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate.
“The historical significance of appointing an Attorney General for the second time of our administration has not been lost on me. But such a monumental, history-defining decision can be made so easily with the right candidate, and Andrew Bailey is the right candidate to lead Missourians as our next Attorney General,” Parson said in a statement included in the release.
Bailey said he was excited to "work on behalf of Missourians to uphold the rule of law, protect freedoms, and ensure our kids and grandkids inherit a better world."
After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia, Bailey joined the U.S. Army as an officer. He was reportedly deployed twice in Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned several awards during his time serving.
Following his return from deployment, Bailey enrolled in and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law, beginning his career in law.
Bailey served the Governor's Office as Deputy General Counsel beginning in 2019 and as General Counsel since 2021, the release explains.