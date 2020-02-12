PADUCAH - As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, you're probably heading out to buy some baked goods and sweet treats!
You can do that and help out the adults receiving services at Easterseals, a local care center for people with disabilities. All of the baked goods and jewelry are handmade. Many adults from Easterseals spent hours making dozens of batches of cookies. From getting the dough ready, rolling it out on tinfoil, putting them in the oven, to taking them out. They're working as a team, learning the whole baking process and they're learning many skills along the way.
Elizabeth Russell put a lot of hard work into these baked goods and jewelry. She says she's learned skills – from communicating with friends, and skills she can take with her in the kitchen.
"It's really good to help out a friend knowing that they may not be able to do it really well and you have another friend that may be able to help them out with it, and I like helping my friends out a lot," Russell said.
You'll be helping out girls like Elizabeth, and many others if you come by the bake sale from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Coke Plant rotunda in Paducah.
Easterseals says their goal is to make at least $200. All of the contributions go to the adult care center.