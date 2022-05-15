Thousands of bikers came together in Southern Illinois Sunday for the 30th annual Blessing of the Bikes at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass.
The first Blessing of the Bikes took place the first year there was a paved road to the cross. That year founders say about ninety-eight bikers attended. Every year since, they say it doubled.
"It's a beautiful place out here," said Beverly Wisely. She and her husband Rickey Wisely are co-founders of the event. "It feels like holy ground."
They say they can't believe how big the event has become, drawing thousands of bikers and families from across the Midwest.
"You can beat them up with a bible all day long and it won't make any difference but you love people where they are, as they are and it will," said Rickey.
"We pray for motorcyclists health safety as they are riding," said Richard Havel of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. "A lot of people coming up here do know Jesus, some of them don't. We pray for their salvation."
"Sometimes this is the only prayer these bikers will do in a years time," said Rickey. "That's too long."
The event was held with socially distant and drive-thru prayer during the last two years. This is the first year they've been able to gather hand-in-hand since the pandemic. By the end of the day the Christian Motorcyclist Association expects to bless five-thousand bikes.
"I want them to know that they are loved not just by Jesus but by the Christian Motorcyclists association," said Beverly. "We love them."
Jeffrey Isbell is the Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross.
"So when the bikers leave this event they've been exposed to the cross and the message of the cross," said Isbell. "We want them to know that the cross is here every day of the year and for many people this is truly a place of hope, a place a peace, it's a place of faith and a place to bring their families."
It's also a place to pray, for safety, for the nation, for fellow bikers.
"As long as we're lifting up Jesus Christ that's the important thing," said Rickey.
Now, bringing in about five-thousand bikers and their families this also a huge economic boom for the area.
Next Saturday, May 21st the cross hosts the Blessing of the Jeeps.
To learn more about Bald Knob Cross of Peace and upcoming events click here.
You can check out the site on Facebook.