LAKE COUNTY, TN — Thousands of dollars in potential rewards are being offered after someone shot and killed a bald eagle in Lake County, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a reward of $4,500 for information leading to the prosecution of the person who shot the protected bird.
The eagle was found dead Saturday on Club House Road in Lake County. The TWRA shared a photo of the bird on Facebook, as well as an X-ray image that shows a bullet lodged in its head.
Bald eagles are no longer endangered, but they are protected by multiple federal laws.
For example, under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, killing a bald eagle is a misdemeanor with punishable by up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. If a person is convicted under this act for a second time, the offense becomes a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The act also provides civil penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation.
If an organization or business violates the act, it can face a $200,000 fine for the first offense and a $500,000.
The agency says anyone with information about who killed the bird can all the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.
Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV-TV reports that a North Carolina wildlife group, called the Poacher Strike Force, is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
For more information on laws protecting bald eagles, visit fws.gov.