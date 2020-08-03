ALTO PASS, IL — Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, is turning to the public for help to continue its mission "to provide a place where all people can unite to experience the presence of God."
The nonprofit organization that runs the private park where you'll find the 111-foot cross says it has lost more than $50,000 in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Tuesday, Bald Knob Cross Inc. will hold a 24-hour virtual fundraiser, inviting the community to help keep with costs such as the cross' welcome center, utility bills, maintenance and other day-to-day costs, as well as the development of special projects.
The Day of Giving campaign allows donors to give whatever amount they choose, and Bald Knob Cross Inc. Notes that some donors have offered to match the fundraiser's donations.
Click here for more information about the fundraiser or to make a donation.