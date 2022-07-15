ALTO PASS, IL — A Christian music festival is being held this weekend at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois.
The event, called the "UNITE at the Cross" festival, is being held Saturday and Sunday.
Organizers say the group We Are Messengers will headline on Saturday. They'll be joined by Katy Nichole, Apollo LTD, Coby James, Torey D’Shaun of St Louis, and Lee Marie of Herrin. On Saturday, the gates will open at 2 p.m. and music will begin at 5 p.m., according to a news release about the festival.
The gates will open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the music will begin at 3 p.m. That day, Grammy-winner Jason Crabb will headline. Organizers say he'll be joined by Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters, Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band, the Down East Boys, and The Chandlers.
Tickets range from $20 to $100. The $100 tickets are VIP passes that the ticket site says include artist meet-and-greets with chances to get autographs and photos with the artists, among other perks. Organizers say those who wish to attend can receive a 50% discount by ordering online at uniteatthecross.com and using the promo code “UNITE22.”
Tickets can also be purchased at the Bald Knob Cross welcome center or by calling 618-713-8516.