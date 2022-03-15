UNION COUNTY, IL – Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass has gone viral on social media after a Facebook post by the monument's Executive Director reached nearly one million views, half of which have been in Ukraine.
The post reads, "as the war in Vietnam was raging and in the midst of the Cuban Missile Crisis, a monument was being erected in Alto Pass, Illinois. The monument would be one of the world’s largest Crosses and be named for the mountain it stands atop, the Bald Knob Cross. But there was a common prayer in those days; it was a prayer for peace. Thus, it was fitting to call the Cross, a Cross of Peace. Today, war wages once again and our world is riddled with uncertainty… We pray for peace and for those affected by war and uncertainty. We pray for our world.”
As of Tuesday, the post has 33,000 reactions, 1,200 comments and 4,000 shares. More than 914,000 people have seen the post, 2ith more than 600,000 coming from war torn Ukraine.
“Your local prayers, and local support of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace, is making a global impact," said Executive Director Jeffrey Isbell. "Our mission to provide a place where people can unite to experience the presence of God and right now, through this post, that is being done on Facebook and around the world."