BALLARD COUNTY, KY -- One local high school is having a virtual graduation after they were forced away from a traditional ceremony.
Ballard Memorial High School will pre-record their students walking on a stage.
They will edit it and students will be able to watch the video on graduation day.
Ballard Memorial High School teachers dance and held up signs while showing off their "Bomber Pride" on Thursday.
They did all of this for their seniors, who picked up cap and gowns for their virtual graduation.
Principal Leslee Davis said it feels odd.
"We're always very proud of our traditional ceremony so it's a little tough, but it's not about me, it's about the kids," Davis says. "Getting them as close to a traditional ceremony as we can get them right now before they all scatter and go their own way."
Even with a virtual graduation, seniors drove to the school happy, some emotional, to see their smiling teachers.
Peyton Lehmann picked up her cap, gown, and bag of goodies, but only after shedding a few tears.
She has mixed emotions about the series of events.
"A lot of love right now, and kind of heartbreak, because it came to an end this way," Lehmann says. "But it's nice to see all the love and the signs and just the support."
Senior Colby Dome says he was looking forward to a traditional ceremony.
"It's just different, but I'm glad that I go to a school that puts the health of the students first, but still wants to honor the graduates of 2020," he says.
Dome sayshe will miss everyone at his high school.
"I'm going to miss y'all, thank you so much, I love y'all," Dome says.
Staff wore their white and green, and made sure their Ballard Bombers left smiling, before they graduate, and fly high into the next chapter of their lives.
Ballard Memorial High School will have their virtual ceremony May 15.
We reached out to other schools in the Local 6 area to learn how they will hold high school graduations.
- Carlisle County Schools will likely have a drive-up graduation. They are waiting on possible changes to guidance and restrictions.
- Marshall County will have a drive-thru graduation May 22 and 23. They will have a traditional ceremony Aug. 2 if health care guidance and restrictions allow for it.
- McCracken County Schools is planning a virtual graduation with the intent of hosting an in-person ceremony if guidance and restrictions will allow.
- Paducah Public Schools will have a virtual graduation at 7 p.m. on May 15. It will be accessible on YouTube and the district's Facebook page.
- Livingston County is making tentative plans to have a drive-thru graduation.
- Lyon County has a traditional ceremony set for May 22. They are waiting to hear about possible changes to restrictions.