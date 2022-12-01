BARLOW, KY — A local second grader won big in the World Karate and Kick-boxing Union World Championship in Cardiff, Wales!
Jax Cavanaugh won medals in three different categories: gold for Point Sparring, silver for Kumite, and bronze for light-contact fighting.
According to Cavanaugh's mom, competitors came from numerous different countries, including: England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Canada, Austria, Scotland and Mexico.
Use the arrows to browse through photos from the big competition.
Jax Cavanaugh at the WKU World Championship tournament
Ballard County second-grader Jax Cavanaugh won big at the World Karate and Kick-Boxing Union World Championship tournament in Cardiff, Wales. He secured three medals at the international competition, including: gold for Point Sparring, silver for Kumite, and bronze for light-contact fighting.