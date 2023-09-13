BALLARD COUNTY, KY ━ An act of great sportsmanship happened Saturday when local rivals Ballard County and Paducah Tilghman came together for a touching moment in their game. Coaches from both teams worked together on a play to make sure fifth-grader and player Baylen Smith ended up in the end zone.
He's been on the Ballard County team for two years now, but hadn't had the opportunity to score a touchdown until now. Baylen has autism, and he's grown a lot since being on the team. Getting his first touchdown was huge for him. It was a moment Baylen and his family won't forget.
The moment called for a celebration. "I did a dance," he said.
His mom, Tiffany Smith, said that moment is one she will always be grateful for.
"It really just warms my heart that the coaches took time out of everybody's day to give Baylen that special moment. It's something he's always wanted. He just loves football. He wants to score a touchdown, but it's a little bit harder for him sometimes. So [this is] giving him that opportunity," she said.
She said that moment meant more than her son scoring a touchdown. It was about teaching kids a bigger lesson.
"The most important thing is acceptance, inclusion and kindness. I was so proud of Baylen, but that was the most important part of the day — just getting everybody to see that he might be a little bit different, but he's just as special as everybody else," she said.
She said she's thankful for the kindness of complete strangers.
"Even the Paducah team, I don't know any of those kids, but they made that day special for Baylen, and they took their time to show kindness to him. And I think everybody really did learn a lesson," she said.
Ballard Bomber Coach Steven Mix is proud of his team.
"They're growing with him. So, like his mom mentioned earlier in the cafeteria, she would pick them up. They're all like Baylen. They treated him like a brother and a friend instead of just saying, 'Oh, he's the other kid.' There's no such thing as other kids," he said.
Baylen said he learned a lot from the experience.
"Good sportsmanship, be kind, it's OK to lose, and never be mean," he said.
His mom had this advice for parents in a similar situation: Don't be afraid to push your kids and get them out of their comfort zone at a comfortable pace for them, because you might just be amazed.
Mix said he makes sure Baylen plays in all the team's games, and sportsmanship and discipline are key lessons he wants all his players to learn.