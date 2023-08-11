BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Emergency Management leaders say they're looking at $600,000 to $700,000 in flood damage costs after completing their assessments.
At the 6 mile mark on Kentucky 310 and Turner Landing Road, repair work has begun after recent flooding. It's just a first step of some of the repairs that need to be made in the county.
"It ran all the way up to the building all the way over to the road," said Sharon Carvell.
Carvell is the manager at Sisters and Friends. She said after living in west Kentucky for years, she has never seen anything like the floods on July 19.
"It was just a running stream. It was unbelievable, I just couldn't believe it," she said.
She said Sisters and Friends furniture store got up to 4 inches of water inside. But, thanks to the community, the doors can remain open.
"After that, it was just kind of just cleanup as we go, take things off the bricks and put the furniture back down," said Carvell.
Theirs is one of many such stories Ballard County Emergency Management is aware of.
"We probably had 12 to 13 businesses that took on water, and probably about the same homes," Ballard County Emergency Management Director Travis Holder said.
Holder has been the emergency management director for the past 11 years. He said Friday began their journey to recovery.
"We've taken a tremendous hit in the budget for the county road department, but we will recover. It will take a little time. We're going to have to put some projects aside to get some of the more priority damages done," he said.
That spirit to recover is something that's inside Sisters and Friends, too.
