BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Leaders in Ballard County, Kentucky, have created a nonprofit called the Ballard County COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Ballard County Emergency Management Director Travis Holder is a part of the nonprofit. He says it is not in connection with the local Emergency Management Agency.
Holder says if you live in Ballard County and need financial help, apply here: https://surveyhero.com/c/5b55cd46?fbclid=IwAR17Cvl1boIajU4WYCDhc0z79Q0cfMSVjM_sL_XjpfXoG-oO5uB-eoWCWbE.
Holder says a committee is fundraising in order to continue helping. The committee is currently going through applications and allocating funds.
Holder says they went through 28 applications Tuesday night. There are strict qualifications, and the amount awarded is based on several factors, including the size of your family.
Some of the funds will be sent out to local families Wednesday afternoon.