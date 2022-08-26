BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Elementary School got a new vending machine — and it's for books.
Students get tokens, and when they put them in the vending machine, they get to choose a book.
The book selections are rotated, and they're chosen based on what books are being checked out in the library.
Dawn McDanel, the school's library media specialist, said the goal is to incentivize kids in a way that promotes reading. Plus, students get a special bonus on their birthdays.
"For this first year we have decided that we are going to give everyone the opportunity when it is their birthday to be able to earn one of the golden tokens and be able to select a book to take home so they can have it for their personal library at home," McDanel explained.
McDanel said getting the machine was a community effort, and it wouldn't have happened so quickly if it weren't for the local banks and efforts of the teachers.