BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Ballard County Sheriff's Office says a Kevil man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from police, intentionally hitting a patrol vehicle, then attempting to flee on foot into a river.
On Tuesday around 7:40 p.m., deputies say they saw a white passenger car being driven by a man who was believed to have active arrest warrants along U.S. 60 near Barlow.
Deputies say the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Lance Dakin, of Kevil, Kentucky, was seen committing a traffic violation. When he saw law enforcement behind him, deputies say Dakin began to drive very erratically and actively flee. Deputies say they turned on their emergency lights and sirens to try to stop the vehicle, but Dakin continued to flee recklessly, before turning North onto U.S. 51 in Wickliffe.
Deputies say Dakin continued to flee through ongoing construction work on the Ohio River Bridge, driving dangerously close to construction workers, and a Cairo Police officer tried to stop Dakin as he left the bridge and entered Illinois. Deputies say Dakin intentionally ran into the patrol vehicle, causing extensive damage to the patrol car.
Deputies say Dakin continued to flee through Cairo, before stopping and getting out of the vehicle near the rivers edge. He then tried to flee on foot into the river, but, according to deputies, was quickly apprehended by deputies in the water.
Dakin was arrested by Cairo Police Department on the charges committed in Illinois, and an additional arrest warrant will be requested in Kentucky.
Dakin's warrants from Kentucky include two indictment warrants for firearm and drug charges as well as a parole violation warrant.