MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— A La Center, KY man has been arrested on fraud charges in McCracken County.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office say they were notified of a possible fraudulent check at a local Regions Bank.
Detectives say they met with bank employees and learned a man had cashed the check on Dec. 4. and returned to cash another check on Dec. 5. Both checks were from the same account for the same amount of money.
The suspect was quickly identified as 25-year-old Jerry Lee Campbell.
Detectives say they contacted one of the victim account holders who confirmed that Campbell didn't have permission to access the account.
Police say the checks were affixed with the signature of the account holder that passed away on Monday, Dec. 2.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Campbell and detectives began working with Ballard County Deputies in efforts to find and arrest Campbell.
Deputies say around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Campbell was arrested by Ballard County Deputies and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree.
McCracken County Deputies interviewed Campbell and he admitted to his involvement in the crime.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.