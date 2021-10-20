BALLARD COUNTY, KY– On Friday, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office arrested Wickliffe native Michael Nix on several charges, including rape.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Ballard County Sheriff's began to investigate an alleged rape that occurred in Wickliffe.
The sheriff's office determined that Nix had held a female victim against her will for several days. During that time, Nix sexually assaulted and strangled the victim.
The next day, when Nix was arrested, sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a disturbance on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe. The deputies determined Nix had shown up at the address and began to cause an altercation. When deputies arrived they detained Nix due to him having an active arrest warrant.
During the deputies investigation meth and marijuana were found in Nix's possession. Nix was arrested on the drug charge's and sent to Ballard County Jail, where he was served the outstanding arrest warrant.
Once at the jail, Nix assaulted a sheriff's deputy and attempted to escape from the jail on foot. After a short foot chase, Nix was apprehended again. Several additional felony charges were added after his escape attempt.
Nix was sent to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being sent back to Ballard County Jail.
Deputies then obtained a search warrant for Nix's residence on Lisa Drive in Wickliffe. During their search, deputies found numerous items containing meth and marijuana. A firearm was also found in the residence. Nix is a convicted felon and prohibited from carrying a firearm.
Upon completion of the warrant, Nix was arrested for the fourth time in the same day at the Ballard County Jail.
The charges for Nix's first arrest include: rape 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, strangulation 2nd degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree, and terroristic threatening 3rd degree.
The charge's for Nix's second arrest include: possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges for Nix's third arrest include: escape 2nd degree, assault of a police officer 3rd degree, and resisting arrest.
The charges for Nix's fourth, and final, arrest include: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.