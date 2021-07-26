GRAVES COUNTY, KY– On Friday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who had six outstanding warrants. An ensuing search also resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
On Friday evening the Graves County Sheriff's Office were notified by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office that 32-year-old Joshua H. McClain was in the Mayfield area.
McClain, a Wickliffe resident, was wanted on numerous warrants in Ballard and Carlisle counties, including probation violations, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and persistent felony offender.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince watched McClain pull into a gas station on the north side of Mayfield. Prince approached the vehicle with other sheriff's deputies and arrested McClain. While searching McClain the deputies found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.
McClain was charged with with possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense – cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Graves County Jail.