BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A middle school student has died after a car crash in Ballard County on Tuesday, the county school district says.
In a statement shared via social media Tuesday night, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen says the crash happened after school hours.
In full, Allen's statement reads:
"It is with a heavy heart that I make this post tonight. We lost a BCMS student in a car accident after school hours today. The family has asked that we not release any names yet, but our prayers go out for them.
"We also understand that there are other people injured in the crash, but do not have details at this time. Our thoughts are with them, as well. This news is hard to hear, and we know that it affects all of our students, and our community."
"We will have counselors and staff members available on Wednesday to meet with anyone who may need support. Families, if you have concerns about your student, please call our office at 270-665-8400, and we will try to help."
The school district says it will shared additional details when it is able to.