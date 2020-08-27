BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Stray animals have been causing issues in one local county for some time now.
Ballard County has dealt with stray animals for decades, but now one woman is stepping in to save them. April Ford is the owner of April's Grooming in Barlow, Kentucky. She is also the owner of Ballard County's first animal shelter.
"We need to step up. We're humans. This is our fault, you know, and that's why education on spay and neuter is so important," said Ford.
Ballard County Attorney Vickie Hayden said the county approached Ford with the idea after Coffee Memorial Animal Clinic said they could not take in strays anymore.
The clinic has been holding strays for over a decade.
"There's no telling how much money we've lost over the years because we didn't have an animal shelter functioning the way that it needed," said Hayden. "I know that it provided a tremendous hardship on the animal clinic."
The shelter is in the process of being built, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Ford received a $6,000 grant from the Economic Development Board. She has received monetary donations as well, and has pitched in thousands of dollars herself.
The effort has raised $10,000, but the shelter needs $8,000 more to finish the building.
"We're just hoping they keep coming, because I've got to get this place finished, and that's my main focus right now, financially being able to finish the building so we can start holding the animals," Ford said.
Jennifer Mason, who lives in the community, and her rescue dog Daisy volunteered to raise funds.
"There are a lot of strays around, but for the most part everybody tries to help take care of them," said Mason. "I think this is going to be a good opportunity for people to have a central location to bring animals and to be able to adopt."
Ford said the county can adopt from nearby animal shelters but they cannot drop off animals.
She said the county has dealt with stray animals for decades, but now they need the shelter to educate people, save animals and money for the county.
"There's nowhere for them to go, you know, if there's a nuisance animal or if there's puppies," said Ford. "I've had people say, 'You know, I've got a dog in my field messing with my cows. I'm going to kill it.' And you know somebody's got to do something. So, you know, our focus is to try to save as many as we can."
Church and community members have donated money, and Ingram's Water and Air Equipment in Hickory, Kentucky, donated a new HVAC system.
The county will pay for the first five days for each stray that's dropped off at the new shelter. Ford will have to pay after that, until the animal is adopted.
The shelter is expected to be complete by the end of September.
The shelter needs food, supplies, fencing, concrete blocks and more.
If you would like to donate money, they have an account set up at First Community Bank under "April Ford Animal Shelter".
Mason will hold a Ballard County Animal Shelter Supply Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Kevil Tool & Machine.