BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Annual marathons are making the list of things changed by COVID-19 this year.
St. Jude's Memphis Marathon Weekend is virtual this year, but that didn't stop 28 local runners from hitting the pavement in Ballard County.
Runner Korrie Purcell and her church friends went the extra mile to support the fight against childhood cancer.
They layered up for the event, with runners taking different routes for the virtual marathon.
The marathon started with the national anthem, then a group prayer led by Trish Pickett.
Purcell said it is different from last year.
"First time I did it, I just balled my eyes out the whole time as I ran through. It's really emotional," Purcell said. "The children are out there. The doctor's and nurses are out there. You can look up in the windows and see people waving at you. It's just it's incredible."
They did all of this to support St. Jude Children's Research hospital. The group raised more than $15,000.
Pickett said the cause means more to them than people know.
"We have several in our community that are fighting and have lost their battle recently, and it's just hard," said Pickett. "I can't imagine what those families are going through, and we just want to do everything we can to keep another family from having to do that."
There were three routes: a 10K, half marathon, and full marathon. Supporters traveled to different mile markers to cheer the runners on as they made their way to their end goal.
Barlow Mayor Peggy Meredith stood outside Barlow First Baptist Church, handing out medals as runners made their way over. Other runners ended the full marathon at the courthouse in Wickliffe.
"This is one of the rest stops, and it's also an ending spot for some of them that are either doing 10K or half marathon," said Meredith. "We're here to cheer on the ones that are going to keep on going, and to pass out awards to the ones who end their run here."
The first set of runners included Marilee Jones and Caroline Johnson.
"To be able to run it here at home is just wonderful, and all the community support is just amazing. It was great," said Jones.
Johnson was given a medal.
"It feels really good to know that I'm done, and I can cheer on the rest of my fellow runners out there."
They were met with friends, family, refreshments, and encouraging signs.
The Ballard County Sheriff's Department used their cars to block off traffic, keeping runners and spectators safe.
The remaining runners made their way to their destination, taking pictures to remember this unique marathon and the children they are helping.
"This is not about us, this is about St. Jude, and we do this for them. And it's so important to remember them, especially during the pandemic," said Purcell. "If you can donate, we still have until January to keep donating for this, this run."
If you would like to donate to the cause, message Korrie Purcell through her Facebook page.