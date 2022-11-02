BALLARD COUNTY, KY — School administrators have decided to close all Ballard County schools on Thursday and Friday due to the high rate of influenza among students and staff.
According to a Wednesday release, the district's attendance rate has dropped below 70 percent, and they're using all of the substitute staff they have to try and keep facilities operational.
Ballard County Superintendent Dr. Casey Allen said in a statement, "We have teachers too sick to teach and students too sick to learn." He explained they couldn't use Non Traditional Instruction days because they don't believe they would have enough participation for them to count, based on NTI regulations.
According to the release, cafeteria staff will prepare food on both days, which can be picked up at the back doors of each school's cafeterias. Pick-up times will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Student counseling services will still be available on Thursday and Friday, in light of Tuesday's tragic loss of a Ballard County Middle School student.
The district provided the following additional information about the closures:
- All school-affiliated daycares will be closed both days and all BCMS athletic events are cancelled on Thursday.
- 21st Century after school programs will run as usual on Wednesday, but will be closed on Thursday.
- Ballard County Elementary School Little League events will be held on schedule.
Superintendent Allen says schools should be back in session as usual on Monday. During the closure, custodial staff will be deep-cleaning and sanitizing the facilities.