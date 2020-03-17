BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Kids across the country are spending their days home, but that does not mean they are not learning.
Ballard County Schools introduced non-traditional instruction (NTI) packets on Tuesday for the first time. Now, kids can receive an education outside the classroom.
The hallways of Ballard County Middle School were quiet and empty on Tuesday, but school staff were at work. They packed lunches and organized at-home assignments for Wednesday, after they spent Tuesday morning delivering NTI packets and meals to students.
Sixth-grade language arts Teacher Holly Adams said the NTI packets are a first for all of them.
"We're not covering new content with them there and us here, so doing review and still making those connections for them," said Adams.
Students are given the option of whether they would like paper or online packets for each class. They are also asked whether they need food.
Teachers don't know how long this routine will last, but they're hoping not long.
"I miss them. I miss them," said Adams. "This is so bizarre — a squeaky clean, disinfected room with nothing on the floor, no paper."
Each packet has two weeks' worth of work from all subjects. Teachers are already working on their next packets, with hopes that they will not have to use them.
Some students can work on assignments at their own speed.
Teachers said most parents already have their kids working on assignments.
Ballard County will also deliver meals again Wednesday.
If you still need to sign-up for the packets or meals, call Ballard County Schools at 270-665-8400.