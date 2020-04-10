BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Schools has announced schedule changes for its student meal deliveries as part of the continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The school district says students will still receive five days' worth of meals each week, but those meals will be delivered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, rather than every day.
“We are still delivering meals for all five days,” Ballard County Schools Superintendent Dr. Casey Allen said in the announcement. "The number of meals our families receive will not change – just the number of days we’ll be bringing them."
Monday's meals will be delivered Monday. Tuesday's and Wednesday's meals will be delivered Tuesday. Thursday's and Friday's meals will be delivered on Thursday.
The school district says the schedule change means staff will only have to be present on campus three days a week, instead of five. It will also reduce interactions between school district staff and members of the community.
