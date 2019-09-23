Watch again

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Ballard County school system says one student received a citation from the county sheriff's department for threats made last week.

The district says students reported hearing about threats in three separate incidents last week. The district has said at no time were any students, staff, or property in danger, but there was an increased presence from sheriff's deputies in Ballard County schools Monday. Superintendent Casey Allen says the school system works quickly when they're told about threats.

"We get the Ballard County Sheriff's Department involved as soon as we can," says Allen. "They're the trained investigators in the county and the community, so we work with them to make sure they have the information they need so that they can investigate each of the complaints there are."

Ballard County Attorney Vicki Hayden says when those types of cases are brought to her office, she's going to prosecute them accordingly. She says the law requires cases with juveniles be sent to a court designated worker to be handled, but Ballard County does things a little differently.

"We're requiring, in every terroristic threatening case involving the school, that the case go to court — that this juvenile see the judge, see the prosecutor, and see where an adult gets tried," says Hayden.

She says the juvenile justice system will be used if students under 18 are accused of making threats.

"We'll determine if they need some sort of mental health evaluation," says Hayden. "There will be lots of opportunities that we'll have to try to deal with this situation besides sending a kid to juvenile detention."

Hayden says if they believe a juvenile needs to go to a detention center in a case like that, the county will send them there. Second-degree terroristic threatening is a Class D felony and can result in one to five years in jail. A juvenile would serve that sentence in a juvenile detention center if necessary.