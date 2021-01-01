BALLARD COUNTY, KY — After two months of all virtual instruction, Ballard County Schools will welcome the new year by welcoming back students next week.
The district will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 4. Superintendent Casey Allen said he's looking forward to it.
"I made a comment on a video that I sent to parents about seeing children's smiling faces," said Allen. "It's really hard, and I know that people can relate to this all across our state in our country. It's hard to own a restaurant and not have patrons in the restaurant. It's hard to own a clothing store and not have patrons in your store. It's really hard to work at a school and not have students in the school. And so the absence of students has been really difficult for all of us."
From Jan. 4 onward, Mondays through Thursdays will be in-person learning days for students who chose the option. Meanwhile, students who decided to learn virtually will continue to do so on those days.
On Fridays, all students will be virtual learners.
"It gives all students an opportunity to remain in practice on the process of virtual learning in case we ever face a situation where we have to go back full virtual again," said Allen. "The other thing it does is it gives our teachers an opportunity to focus 100% of their time on virtual instruction on that Friday. And so our teachers are doing a wonderful job. They are teaching in-person students Monday through Thursday. But every single day, Monday through Friday, they are maintaining virtual learning for students who selected virtual learning, and then Friday for all kids. So a lot of educators are really pulling double duty."
Allen said during the fall semester, Ballard County Schools had been offering both in-person and virtual learning before transitioning to all-virtual instruction on Nov. 4. As a result, the staff has experience returning to that type of schedule.
"We feel prepared to come back. We're not asking anyone to do anything that we haven't already worked with this year," said Allen.
While most Kentucky counties are still considered red zones, meaning they have average daily COVID-19 cases of more than 25 per 100,000 people, Ballard County is considered an orange county due to its lower incidence rate. Still, the school district will continue to take precautions.
"So there's a pretty broad set of expectations. We're cleaning, we're disinfecting, we're trying to maintain that space," said Allen. "Masks are required, and have been since the start of the school year. They're required as they enter the building. Basically, the state's Healthy at Schools document, which was developed by the Department of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education, basically now, we're masked unless the students are actively eating or drinking."
In addition, whenever a child tests positive for COVID-19 or has been in quarantine, parents are asked to inform their child's school.
With safety in mind, Allen said the district is ecstatic for 2021.
"We have bus drivers that engage with our students. They're the first people that see students the first thing in the morning. We have food service people that live for serving our students and making sure that they're well-fed," Allen said. "So just having students back will be exciting for all of us."
Meanwhile, McCracken County is still a red zone. So both McCracken County and Paducah Public Schools will start the spring semester on Monday, Jan. 4 with a full week of virtual learning.
Then, the districts will transition to hybrid schedules to allow four days of in-person instruction and one day of all-virtual instruction every week.