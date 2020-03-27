Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM AFFECTING SPENCER...VANDERBURGH... WARRICK...DAVIESS AND HENDERSON COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON AFFECTING POSEY...VANDERBURGH...HENDERSON AND UNION COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM AFFECTING POSEY AND UNION COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN AFFECTING GALLATIN...HARDIN...CRITTENDEN AND UNION COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA AFFECTING HARDIN...POPE...CRITTENDEN AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM AFFECTING POPE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH AFFECTING MASSAC...POPE...LIVINGSTON AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AFFECTING PULASKI AND BALLARD COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO AFFECTING ALEXANDER...PULASKI...BALLARD... CARLISLE...FULTON...HICKMAN AND MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES .THE OHIO RIVER HAS CRESTED AT NEWBURGH AND WILL CREST AT ALL DOWNSTREAM POINTS AT SOME POINT THIS WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 43.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 44.0 FEET BY SUNDAY THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&