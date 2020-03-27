BALLARD COUNTY, KY -- The Ballard County School District is planning to end the school year a week earlier than planned.
The school year will now end on Friday, May 8. It was originally scheduled to end on Friday, May 15.
The school district is getting rid of spring break in order to do this. Spring break was set for April 6 -10.
Instead of having the week off, students will continue with NTI instruction. Meals will also be delivered that week to students who need them.
The end of preschool is also being changed with the final day now Thursday, April 30.
If the school district is given the all-clear to resume in-person classes before the end of the school year, they will have students come back to school.