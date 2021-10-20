BALLARD COUNTY, KY– The Ballard Board of Education (BOE) is seeking a new representative for District 2. The vacancy was created after eight-year board member Kent Gordon resigned at the board's Oct. 18 meeting.
Applicants must reside in Ballard Magisterial District 2. The boundaries of that district roughly include Criswell Road and KY 358 on the south; Humphrey Creek, KY 310, and South Kirkman, Palmore and Ogden-Colvin Circle roads on the east; the Ohio River on the north; and Humphrey Creek and Hazelwood Road on the west. Residency must be certified by Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer.
Additional qualifications include:
- Must be at least 24 years old, and a Kentucky citizen for the last three years
- Must be a registered voter in the particular district of the vacancy
- Must have completed the 12th grade, or a GED certificate
- Must meet all other legal qualifications (KRS 160.180)
- Must complete required annual in-service training
Applicants are required to file an application to the board that includes a letter of intent (signed by the County Clerk) affirming to the board that the eligibility requirements are met, and a transcript showing educational completion by 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The District 2 term expires on Dec. 31, 2022. An election for that seat will be held Nov. 2022. In 2019, the Kentucky Department of Education changed procedures allowing school boards to fill a vacant seat through an unexpired term.
If you're interested in applying it is recommended you contact Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer's office. The clerk's number is 270-335-5168, or email Katie.mercer@ky.gov.