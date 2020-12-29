BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4, keeping with the district's approved calendar.
BCS Superintendent Dr. Casey Allen says all schools in the district will follow the same schedule as before going all virtual on Nov. 4.
Allen says this means in-person classes will be held Monday through Thursday for students who chose in-person instruction and all students will be virtual on Fridays.
Additionally, Dr. Casey says students who were in-person learners on Nov. 4 will still be considered in-person learners, and students who were virtual learns will still be considered virtual learns.
"We are so excited to see our children's smiling faces," Dr. Allen said.
Dr. Casey says parents still have the option to change their child's learning style, but are asked to please contact their school's office at 270-665-8400 as soon as possible if they would like to change.
Dr. Casey stresses parents need to let their school know if their child has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been put on quarantine. You can call the school or use the secure reporting link by clicking here.