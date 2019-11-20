BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Hands-on training and history merge in a Ballard County welding class.
Ballard Memorial High School seniors are learning about local history by working on a solar car.
The car is named after a World War II plane that was shot down on April 2, 1944.
The incident left all but one man dead, Jesse W. Reno of Ballard County, also known as Boog Reno. Reno died years ago, but his service still has so much meaning.
The seniors chose the team name Ballard B-17's to honor the B-17 crew. The car is named to honor the plane, the Sixty-Fifty II. Once the car is complete, the team will compete in the Solar Car Challenge in Texas next summer.
Colton Wheeler and Tyler Simmons are two of about 12 seniors working on the solar car project. "This year, we got a whole new team and all new parts, and we started from scratch. And it's a whole lot sturdier and everything," said Simmons.
The students' welding teacher, Robert Sterling, is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm with the 807th MASH unit.
He is helping the team with the car while teaching them and sharing stories about local history. Those stories have opened the students' eyes, welding an appreciation for World War II history.
"It really did teach me a little bit about World War II and about how much of it actually involves — how many people in our community was involved with World War II," said Wheeler.
The team got their hands on history, reading a declassified report on the investigation of the WWII plane that was struck down.
The group will also get a piece of that same plane to attach to the car. "There was some diggers that went and found a piece of artifact from that plane, and then we're actually going to put that on there once we get to Texas, that way it don't get tore up," said Simmons.
The team is putting in long hours — in and out of class — to honor local veterans who served our country.
They are looking for sponsors for their project and trip. If you would like to help sponsor the team, you can email Sterling at robert.sterling@ballard.kyschools.us.